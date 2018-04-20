NYIAX Appoints Bill Wise as Chairman of Board and Promotes Richard Bush to President and Sergey Tsoy to Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYIAX, the world's first guaranteed advertising contract marketplace, today announced Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean, as executive chairman of the board, Richard Bush as president and Sergey Tsoy as chief technology officer. Mr. Wise has been an advisor to the company since its launch in early 2017. Until now, Mr. Bush served as the company's chief product and technology officer, while Mr. Tsoy served as senior vice president of engineering. The moves align with the company's 2018 plans. NYIAX currently has trading agreements in place with a major agency holding company, VaynerMedia, Bonnier, Purch and dozens of other premium buyers and sellers.



NYIAX's trading marketplace brings Wall Street to Madison Avenue through a seamless global platform. Powered by Nasdaq technology, the blockchain-enabled marketplace combines financial matching engine and trading concepts with advertising technology to enable publishers and advertisers to buy, sell and re-trade future premium advertising inventory as guaranteed contracts. At this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman underscored NYIAX's role powering digital transformation for media buyers and sellers by making the trading of ad futures possible.

"Digital transformation is upon us and now is the time for everyone to move toward a much more transparent and financially rigorous mode of buying, selling and trading media," said Mr. Wise. "Doing so empowers everyone in the value chain. NYIAX, in combination with their Nasdaq partnership and the blockchain infrastructure, is well positioned here."

Previously an advisor to NYIAX, Mr. Wise is well-known as the founding CEO of Mediaocean and has spent more than two decades unleashing the potential of revolutionary advertising technologies, overseeing more than $5 billion in mergers, acquisitions and public offerings, including the $720 million sale of Mediaocean to Vista Equity Partners in August 2015. Prior to Mediaocean, Mr. Wise served as an executive at Yahoo, overseeing global advertising platforms—a role he achieved after serving as president of Right Media, which he helped guide an $850 million acquisition by Yahoo in 2007. His other executive leadership positions have driven success at companies including DoubleClick, MaxOnline and Ask, which became part of IAC Advertising Solutions. Mr. Wise is on the board of directors of the Ad Council and the Centre for Social Innovation. Mr. Wise is an avid and active angel investor through Click Ventures. Business Insider ranked him as a top digital professional four times, he was named 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs and was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology.

"Now is an exciting time for NYIAX," said Mr. Bush. "We are onboarding customers and are thrilled to showcase our marketplace to all. I couldn't be more excited about my role as President and about the team, technology, and advertising and publishing partners that are helping us lead the next wave of automation."

As chief product and technology officer at NYIAX, Mr. Bush played an important role creating the marketplace with NYIAX's dedicated engineering and product teams. In his new role, he takes responsibility for day-to-day management of the business with a current focus on bringing this innovative technology to the advertising market. He is a veteran of the advertising technology industry and joined NYIAX from IPONWEB, a key infrastructure provider in the media trading ecosystem, where he was the General Manager of its Publishing Solutions business. Mr. Bush also served as the VP of Product and Technology at AOL Networks. In addition to the new role as President of NYIAX, he also serves as co-chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Blockchain Working Group.

In his former role as Senior Vice President of Engineering, Mr. Tsoy played an integral role helping Carolina Abenante, founder, vice chairperson, general counsel and head of investments and Mark Grinbaum, founder and executive vice president of products and platforms, to co-develop a joint patent with Nasdaq. Mr. Tsoy now assumes lead responsibilities for the evolution of the marketplace architecture and management of the engineering and product teams. Prior to NYIAX, Mr. Tsoy held high level engineering roles at PubMatic and Mojiva.

"We are thrilled Bill, Richard and Sergey have taken on larger leadership roles at NYIAX," said Ms. Abenante. "Bill and Richard's leadership, vision and stewardship will ensure all those that count on us have what they need to succeed as we drive the future forward together."

NYIAX executives recently addressed audiences at private Horizon Media and Mediaocean Blockchain events (New York, NY), 4A's Accelerate conference (Miami). Today they will make a major partner announcement at the Global Blockchain Summit (Denver). Later this quarter, you can hear from members of the team again at the 2018 ANA Advertising Financial Management Conference Presented by Active International (Hollywood, FL.), CDX Academy Blockchain Brand Innovation Summit (New York, NY), Digital Media Summit by LUMA (New York, NY) and Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips Dealmakers Summit (New York, NY).

