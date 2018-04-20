L.B. Foster Company to Report First Quarter 2018 Operating Results on May 1, 2018

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR), today announced that it will release first quarter 2018 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company's website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.



Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (877) 407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or (201) 689-8560 (International) and provide the access code: 13678240. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations website at www.lbfoster.com.

A conference call replay will be available through May 8, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and provide the access code: 13678240. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations website.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

