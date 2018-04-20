Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

CANTON, Mass., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Information:

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 799-9797. An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: http://www.collegiumpharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated products for patients suffering from pain.

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium's first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.