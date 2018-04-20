Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

LONGWOOD, Fla., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPECTRUM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC:SGSI), is the holding company for next-generation technology companies specializing in telecommunications and energy across the US, Canada, Caribbean and internationally. We are a leading single source provider of comprehensive end-to-end, next generation wireless and wireline network solutions. Through our subsidiaries AW Solutions, Inc., AW Solutions Puerto Rico, LLC., Tropical Communications, Inc. and ADEX Corporation, Inc., we provide a vast array of professional engineering services, infrastructure design and installation, professional staffing and consulting solutions for the deployment and maintenance of next generation wireless and wireline telecommunication networks and infrastructure. Our professional services and solutions are provided to major carriers, aggregators, utilities, corporate-enterprise markets, project management offices (PMO) and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) clientele. Through our subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives, Ltd., we are involved in research development and commercialization of alternative energy technologies and services. We will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 8:30 a.m. (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV – 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About SPECTRUM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (SGSI) operates through its AW Solutions, ADEX and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.



AW Solutions (AWS) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services and solutions across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. ADEX is a leading provider of project services and staffing solutions to the wireless and wireline telecommunication industry nationally and internationally. Mantra Energy Alternatives (MEA) is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company's public filings at SEC.gov.



About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

