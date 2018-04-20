Tree Island Steel to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX:TSL) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, after market hours on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



The Company will host an analyst call on the same day at 5:30 pm ET. Dale MacLean, President and CEO, and Nancy Davies, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended March 31, 2018.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-323-701-0225.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:30 pm ET on May 3, 2018, until 11:59 pm ET, May 17, 2018. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 5039326.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire® and Tough Strand® brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(416) 962-3300

email: amahdavi@treeisland.com

Website: www.treeisland.com