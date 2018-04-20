Crown Crafts to Present at The 22nd Annual BURKENROAD REPORTS Investment Conference

GONZALES, La., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) (the "Company") announced today that E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 8:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the 22nd Annual BURKENROAD REPORTS Investment Conference, to be held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.



Management's presentation will be webcast and available for live viewing on the Company's website, www.crowncrafts.com .

About BURKENROAD REPORTS

BURKENROAD REPORTS was founded in 1993 by Peter F. Ricchiuti, Assistant Dean and Clinical Professor of Finance at the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University ("Freeman"). Mr. Ricchiuti continues to serve as the Director of Research, and each year he leads more than 200 Freeman students who prepare and publish objective investment research reports on over three dozen public companies in the region. Named in honor of William B. Burkenroad, Jr., an alumnus and longtime supporter of Freeman, and funded through contributions from his family and friends, the nationally recognized program has been widely featured on Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. www.burkenroad.org .

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc., founded in 1957, is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. Crown Crafts, Inc. operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc., Hamco, Inc. (which includes the Sassy product line) and Carousel Designs, LLC. The Company's subsidiaries market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

225-647-9146

or

Halliburton Investor Relations

972-458-8000