PayByPhone appoints Andreas Gruber as new President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, today announced that it will appoint Andreas Gruber as president and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1st, 2018. Francis Dupuis, the former President and CEO, will take over a position in Germany with parent company Volkswagen Financial Services AG. To provide additional impetus to the PayByPhone board, two new board positions have been created and as a result Maggie Clay (CFO) and Catherine Scott (Legal Counsel) will be appointed effective June 1st, 2018.



During his time at PayByPhone, Francis led the business through significant growth and organizational change and leaves the company well positioned for continued success. "We would like to thank Francis for his strong leadership and look forward to building on his experience within Volkswagen Financial Services," Gerd Künne, Vice-President of mobility unit at Volkswagen Financial Services, said.

Francis is excited about working in the parent company, but is also grateful for his time at PayByPhone: "Working for the PayByPhone team has been an amazing experience; I will be cheering the team on from Germany!"

Andreas, a former board member of PayByPhone, will take the reins of a company poised for global expansion. "With close to 20 years of international experience in the OEM business and with an extensive background in Strategy and Business Development, Andreas is the ideal candidate to continue to lead PayByPhone into a successful future," Lars Henner Santelmann, CEO of parent company Volkswagen Financial Services AG, said.

Andreas Gruber is looking forward to the new challenge: "I have been deeply involved in the Parking business in recent years through my board appointments at PayByPhone and Sunhill technologies. Parking is today one of the key pain points for drivers around the world. I very much look forward to working with the team at PayByPhone and to delivering great products that will make the world of mobility an easier place for our customers."

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $400 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines.