ISC to Release 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2018 and Hold Its Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2018

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") advises that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018 after market close. ISC's Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca.

An investor conference call will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. MDT) to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the following link www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events. The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

The Company also advises that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. MDT) and a live audio webcast will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events. Information related to the Meeting can be found in ISC's Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR and on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports. ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. MDT) on Monday, May 14, 2018.

