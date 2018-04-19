Printfly Acquires Tonic Design Co to Enhance Technology and Software Capabilities, Expands Philadelphia Presence

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printfly, a leading technology company in the custom apparel industry which has created a technology and printing platform that powers end-to-end custom apparel businesses through brands like RushOrderTees.com, today announced its acquisition of Philadelphia-based digital design agency Tonic Design Co. The acquisition brings added user centered development capabilities to Printfly and provides the company with even greater capacity to enter new markets through technology.



As Printfly continues to grow their technology expertise to better serve their customers and grow the Printfly brand, the Tonic team was the logical choice for acquisition.

"Printfly is investing in building by adding the kind of capabilities that Tonic has developed since being founded in 2010 to better service and support our clients," said Robert Levin, COO at Printfly. "The additional expertise in design and development they bring to the table for our customers is simply amazing, not to mention the strong team that will bolster our Philadelphia presence."

The acquisition signals Printfly's growth and momentum since being founded in 2002, increasing its collaborative, client-focused ranks to more than 275 employees with this recent addition. This investment will expand the Company's Philadelphia base, where it also has an office in the Northeast.

"For years, we have prided ourselves on creating a lasting and measurable impact for our clients," said Leon Degtar SVP of Operations. "We embrace using technology and design to be disruptive and challenge the status quo. Now, as part of Printfly, we have the opportunity to do the same on a much larger scale."

"We are excited about the opportunity to build on the success that the Tonic team has had and to be able to work with such a forward-thinking company. Look for us to expand on what they have built," says Levin.

Printfly is the premier platform for custom printed apparel and products. The company's industry-leading technology, proprietary logistics, state-of-the-art production facility, and employees combine to make a remarkable experience through the RushOrderTees.com, Athlete Originals and College.Ink brands.

