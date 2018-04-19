CIVC Partners Portfolio Company KPA Acquires Environmental Risk Management & Safety

CHICAGO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIVC Partners, LP ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, KPA, has acquired Environmental Risk Management & Safety, Inc. ("ERS"), a leading provider of Environmental, Health and Safety compliance ("EHS") solutions. ERS represents the fifth acquisition completed by KPA under CIVC's ownership.



Hundreds of clients use ERS' compliance programs to ensure safety and environmental compliance through the use of the company's SaaS-based software and on-site audits. ERS represents a highly complementary acquisition for KPA that enhances KPA's existing EHS software offering and broadens the set of compliance solutions available to clients of both companies. In addition to KPA's EHS software, training, and on-site audit/loss-control expertise, KPA also provides HR management and Finance and Insurance compliance software which will enhance ERS' current product offering. Vane Clayton, CEO of KPA, said, "ERS is a great fit with KPA and will extend KPA's leading position within the EHS compliance sector. We look forward to working with the ERS team to continue to deliver innovative compliance solutions for our clients."

About KPA, LLC

Since 1986, KPA has been a market leader in cloud-based EHS risk management solutions for the automotive, collision repair, manufacturing, insurance, and distribution and logistics industries. KPA's innovative platform combined with interactive training and on-site audit/loss control services delivers a comprehensive solution that helps 8,000+ client locations achieve regulatory compliance; control risk; protect assets; and effectively train, retain, and manage people. For more information, visit www.kpaonline.com.

About CIVC Partners, LP

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in the business services and financial services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested $1.5 billion in 61 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that might be an appropriate add-on acquisition candidate for KPA, please contact Scott Schwartz (312-873-7345, sschwartz@civc.com) or Doug Potters (312-873-7355, dpotters@civc.com).