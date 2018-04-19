PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Commercial Client Relations

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Frank Scirica has been named Vice President, Commercial Client Relations, responsible for leading growth and expansion of existing accounts in North America for the Company's commercial (non-retail) business. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Scirica served as a Global Account Leader, Operations for Accenture plc, working as a trusted client advisor, bringing together Accenture's expertise and thought leadership to shape solutions and to solve critical business needs. Prior to Accenture, Mr. Scirica was the Director, Procurement Services at Huron Consulting Group, and prior to that he was the Director of Client Delivery at IBM, where he led its global procurement workforce, delivering outsourcing services and leading procurement shared services.



"We are excited to have Frank join PRGX and look forward to putting his client relationship experience and delivery skills to work for our Company and stakeholders," said Doug Halka, Vice President and GM – Commercial.

In connection with Mr. Scirica's employment, on April 16, 2018, the Company granted equity awards to Mr. Scirica consisting of options to purchase 15,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The options will vest in equal one-third increments on each of April 16, 2019, April 16, 2020, and April 16, 2021, subject to Mr. Scirica's continued employment with the Company. The options have an exercise price of $9.45 per share. The options will vest in full in the event of a change in control of the Company, provided Mr. Scirica remains continuously employed by the Company until such event.

The grants were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors, which committee is comprised solely of independent directors, and were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Scirica entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 75% of the top 20 global retailers and over 30% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients' financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

