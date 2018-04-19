Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Reporting Schedule and Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of modular space solutions and workforce accommodations, today announced the timing of its 2018 first quarter webcast and its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



First Quarter 2018 Results

Black Diamond will release its 2018 first quarter results after markets close on Thursday May 3, 2018, and hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, May 4, 2018.

CEO Trevor Haynes and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond's financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-855-435-1153. International callers should use (210) 229-8824 (Conference ID: 3985397). Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

Please log into the webcast 10 minutes before the start time at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wtkda7au

Slides to accompany the conference call can be accessed through https://join.me/BDI-Investors.

Following the conference call, an audio archive will be available in the Investor Events section of the Company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Black Diamond also announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET). The meeting will be held at:

Calgary Petroleum Club

Devonian Room

319-5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. In addition, Black Diamond provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance and ancillary field equipment rentals. From twenty-two locations, the Company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government and education.

Black Diamond has two core business units: Workforce Solutions and Modular Space Solutions. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

For investor inquiries please contact:

Keenan Killackey

587-293-3410

kkillackey@blackdiamondgroup.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Elaine Mazurick

587-233-7461

emazurick@blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to http://bit.ly/BDI-News or visit www.blackdiamondgroup.com.