ADT to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before trading begins on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release at 8:30 am ET to discuss ADT's financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT's website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30 am ET on May 9, 2018 until 11:59 pm ET on May 23, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13678971, or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada, people on-the-go and their networks. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel more safe and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs more than 18,000 people in the United States and Canada.

