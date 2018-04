Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of First Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) (the "Company"), today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate, please dial into the Orion Group Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call toll free at (855) 478-9690; participant code: 1082487. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, or access the replay, visit the Calendar of Events page of the Investor Relations section of the website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.



About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company, provides services in the Infrastructure, Industrial, and Building sectors through its marine construction segment and its concrete construction segment. The Company's marine construction segment includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete construction segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

