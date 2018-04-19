TESARO to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) will announce first-quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. TESARO's senior management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:15 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018 to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter in greater detail, as well as the status of its development programs.



This quarterly earnings call will be available via phone and webcast. The conference call dial-in information is listed below. To access the webcast, please log on to the TESARO website at www.tesarobio.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

TESARO will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its first-quarter financial results.

WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET

LIVE DOMESTIC & CANADA CALL-IN: (877) 853-5334

LIVE INTERNATIONAL CALL-IN: (970) 315-0307

THIS CALL WILL ALSO BE BROADCAST LIVE, LISTEN ONLY, VIA THE WEB AT: www.tesarobio.com



A replay will be available for 30 days at www.tesarobio.com.



About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people facing cancer. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor/Media Contacts:

Jennifer Davis

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1.781.325.1116 or jdavis@tesarobio.com

Kate Rausch

Associate Director, Investor Relations

+1.781.257.2505 or krausch@tesarobio.com