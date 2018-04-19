UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase in the semiannual cash dividend to $0.18 per share at their April 18, 2018 meeting. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2018.



"The hard-working people of Universal are dedicated to growing the company and creating greater return for our shareholders," said Chairman William G. Currie. "It is our pleasure to share the rewards of our success with shareholders and thank them for investing in us and helping make our growth possible. This is an exciting time to be associated with Universal."

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

