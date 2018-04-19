Fluidigm to Report Q1 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced that it will report first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the financial markets close.



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on May 3, 2018, to discuss first quarter 2018 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 556-5248 for domestic callers, or (720) 545-0029 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID 7270388. Interested parties may access the live teleconference in the Investors section of the company's website at http://investors.fluidigm.com/events.cfm. The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT (4:45 p.m. ET) on May 3, 2018.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available 90 minutes after the end of the call at (855) 859-2056 (domestic toll-free), or (404) 537-3406 (international toll), Conference ID 7270388. The conference call will also be archived on the Fluidigm Investors page at http://investors.fluidigm.com/.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single-cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website (www.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation.



Contact:

Fluidigm Corporation

Ana Petrovic

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

650 243 6628

ana.petrovic@fluidigm.com