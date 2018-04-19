Appian to Webcast Appian World Keynote on April 24, 2018

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that it will webcast Founder and CEO Matt Calkins's keynote address at Appian World, the company's annual user conference, on Tuesday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development and business process management (BPM) platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact

Staci Mortenson

ICR for Appian

703-442-1091

investors@appian.com



Media Contact

Nicole Greggs

Director, Media Relations

703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com

