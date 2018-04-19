Appian to Webcast Appian World Keynote on April 24, 2018
RESTON, Va., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that it will webcast Founder and CEO Matt Calkins's keynote address at Appian World, the company's annual user conference, on Tuesday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)
About Appian
Appian provides a leading low-code software development and business process management (BPM) platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
Investor Contact
Staci Mortenson
ICR for Appian
703-442-1091
investors@appian.com
Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com