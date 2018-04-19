Vancouver, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

George Steeves Seeks NPA Mayoral Nomination

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2018 — George Steeves, former president of Vancouver engineering firm Sterling Cooper NDY, today announced he's seeking the NPA nomination for Vancouver mayor.

"I'm excited to announce that I'd like to be the next mayor of Vancouver," said Steeves. "In my career as an engineer, I've helped build both low-cost housing projects and some of our city's most recognizable landmarks. In this next phase as a public servant, I look forward to building bridges to solve the city's most pressing issues: housing affordability, and access to mental health and addictions support for the city's most vulnerable."

Steeves intends to call upon decades of experience in building residential housing and navigating the City of Vancouver's development process to make housing, in particular rental accommodation, more affordable.

"Vancouverites need hope right now," Steeves added. "Hope that they can continue to call this city home without working three jobs. I know from experience it's possible to keep rents manageable while providing comfortable profit margins for landlords."

Steeves also cited expanding transit infrastructure, and implementing made-in-the-Lower-Mainland environmental technologies to reduce the city's energy consumption and carbon footprint, as priorities.

Steeves lives in Yaletown with his wife, Deborah — the two met on a ferry while Steeves was working on the B.C. Systems Corp building in 1987. They have three children. Some of Steeves' most notable engineering accomplishments include Canada Place, the Shangri-La, and the New Jubilee House, which provided 162 homes for low-income residents and seniors.

To support George Steeves' bid to become the NPA mayoral candidate, please visit http://georgesteeves.com/join-us/.

Ashley Letts media@georgesteeves.com 778 668 3867