Paris, April 19 2018, 7.15pm

AB Science announces that the CHMP has adopted a negative opinion for the marketing authorization of masitinib in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

AB Science will provide additional data through a reexamination procedure

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB), a pharmaceutical company specialized in research, development and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion for the marketing authorization of masitinib in the treatment of adult patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The grounds for this negative opinion are:

The CHMP considered, based on a Good Clinical Practice inspection carried out on two of the main clinical investigation centers of the study, that the reliability of the data was not robust enough to support a registration.

The CHMP did not recognize the clinical relevance of the distinction made by AB Science between patients with "normal" progression (accounting for 85% of patients in the study) and for whom an improvement on the primary endpoint - ALSFRS score - has been demonstrated, and those with "rapid" progression (accounting for 15% of patients in the study).

The CHMP considered that the primary analysis of the ALSFRS score for patients who stopped the study prematurely, based on the LOCF method (last observation carried forward), could introduce a bias in the analysis of the results.

In order to address these grounds for refusal, AB Science will provide further analyses on each of these points as part of the re-examination procedure.

The re-examination will lead the CHMP to deliver a second opinion in July 2018.

AB Science reaffirms its commitment to carry out the development of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in order to provide a new treatment option to patients.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a rare degenerative disorder that results in wasting and progressive paralysis of muscles. There are approximately 50,000 people with ALS in the European Union and in the US, with more than 16,000 new cases diagnosed each year in Europe and in the US. This disease has a fatal outcome for most patients within 5 years from diagnosis.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment in cancers, inflammatory diseases, and central nervous system diseases, both in humans and animal health.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine in Europe and in the USA and is developed in twelve phase 3 indications in human medicine in metastatic prostate cancer, metastatic pancreatic cancer, relapsing metastatic colorectal cancer, relapsing metastatic ovarian cancer, GIST, metastatic melanoma expressing JM mutation of c-Kit, relapsing T-cell lymphoma, mastocytosis, severe asthma, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (NYSE:AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com.

