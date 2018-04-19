Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces April 2018 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX:DRA) ("Dream Alternatives") today announced its April 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2018.



Dream Alternatives provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in hard asset alternative investments, including real estate and real estate development, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase net asset value (NAV) per unit over time. As at December 31, 2017, Dream Alternatives had over $850 million of assets and $600 million of equity on its balance sheet.

www.dreamalternatives.ca

