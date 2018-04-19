Market Overview

Dream Office REIT April 2018 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
April 19, 2018 1:06pm   Comments
TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) today announced its April 2018 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2018.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper      Rajeev Viswanathan
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer      Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5145
     (416) 365-8959     
mcooper@dream.ca     rviswanathan@dream.ca
       

 

                                  

