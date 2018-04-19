Dream Industrial REIT April 2018 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) today announced its April 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2018.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 218 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 19 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada with a growing presence in the United States. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

