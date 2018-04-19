April Reception during Blast Friday Concert Hosted at the Church of Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday April 27th the Scientology Information Center will hold its next Open House Reception during the City of Clearwater's Blast Friday Concert. The Reception will begin at 5pm and will continue throughout the concert. All are welcome. The Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street on Downtown Clearwater.



The Open House will include light refreshments, educational materials, and over 400 short informational videos covering the Churches of Scientology around the world, its beliefs and practices, the Social Betterment programs helping communities in need around the world and the life of Scientology's Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.

"When people are in the area they like to stop by and see what we are all about. The Center fulfills the curiosity people have about Scientology, really giving them the opportunity to find out about it for themselves," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Center.

Questions commonly answered include: Do Scientologists believe in God? Can people from other faiths participate in Scientology services? What are the scriptures of Scientology? Are women able to be ministers in the Church?

The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10am-10pm. For more information about this event or to visit the Scientology please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org and www.scientology.tv.

