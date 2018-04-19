Semiconductor Industry Invited to Workshop on Best Practices for Effective Digital Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic System Design Alliance will host a Digital Marketing Workshop with OneSpin Solutions and Breker Verification Systems that will outline best practices for an effective digital marketing strategy Thursday, April 26, at SEMI in Milpitas, Calif.



The workshop is designed for CEOs, marketing executives, content creators or anyone else from within the semiconductor industry interested in implementing or improving their company's content marketing strategy.

Nicolas Athanasopoulos, OneSpin's head of digital strategy, and Dave Kelf, chief marketing officer at Breker, both ESD Alliance member companies, will present ways to implement a web-based content and lead-nurturing plan with cost-effective and proven digital marketing techniques.

The workshop Thursday, April 26, will begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at SEMI, 673 South Milpitas Blvd., Milpitas, Calif. It will consist of four sections:

Introduction –– Tech marketing in the digital age Inbound –– A strategic model for digital marketing Digital Marketing –– Tactics that fit the semiconductor industry A Digital Marketing Case Study

Cost is $30 per person for ESD Alliance member companies, $75 per person for non-members. Seating is limited. Registration information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2pvDqlL

