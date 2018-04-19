ACETO Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACETO Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET), an international company engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals, will issue its financial results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2018 after the stock market close on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 4, 2018. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-413-3976 or 412-317-6583 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call and ask for the ACETO Corporation call.

To preregister, go to DiamondPassLink. Callers who preregister will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.aceto.com. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on May 4, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2018 and may be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and reference conference ID # 10119161. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website.

ACETO Corporation, incorporated in 1947 and with offices and operations in 10 countries, is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products (finished dosage form generics and nutraceuticals), Pharmaceutical Ingredients (pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Performance Chemicals (specialty chemicals and agricultural protection products).

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the amount of the anticipated impairment charge, the modification of the dividend and the evaluation of strategic alternatives. The events described in forward-looking statements contained in this news release may not occur. Generally, ACETO's forward-looking statements relate to our business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of ACETO's plans or strategies, financing plans, projected or anticipated benefits from acquisitions that ACETO may make, or a projection involving anticipated revenues, earnings or other aspects of ACETO's operating results or financial position, and the outcome of any contingencies. Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management. ACETO intends for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "estimate," and "continue," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. With respect to the Company's review of strategic alternatives, there is no assurance that the process will result in any transaction or other action by the Company, that any transaction or other action will be consummated, or that any transaction or other action will maximize shareholder value. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's negotiation of a waiver with its lenders, and whether it will need further waivers in future periods; the Company's strategic initiatives including selling finished dosage form generic drugs, and statements regarding the prospects for long-term growth; the impact of the announcement of the review of strategic alternatives on the Company's business, its financial and operating results and its employees and customers; factors affecting the feasibility and timing of any transaction or other action; the ability to identify and close any transaction; risks related to realization of the expected benefits of any transaction or other action to the Company and its shareholders. ACETO cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond ACETO's control, which may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the statements are based. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in ACETO's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, ACETO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 and other SEC filings. Copies of these filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Any one or more of these uncertainties, risks and other influences could materially affect ACETO's results of operations and whether forward-looking statements made by ACETO ultimately prove to be accurate. In addition, periodic high-margin product sales may have a positive material financial impact in a given quarter that may be non-recurring in future quarters, thereby rendering one quarter's performance not useful as a predictor of future quarters' results. ACETO's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. ACETO undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether from new information, future events or otherwise.

