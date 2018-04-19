Light Reading New Hire Announcement & Editorial Staff Promotions

NEW YORK, NY, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has recently welcomed Phil Harvey as its News Editor. Harvey previously worked at The Channel Company, where he was Managing Editor, News, for CRN, The Channel Company's flagship publication. Harvey had a 12-year stint at Light Reading before leaving to work for Metaswitch Networks in 2013. He is based in his home office in Ft. Worth, Texas, and will be responsible for regular industry news coverage, written and video interviews and more. Harvey will report to Managing Editor Scott Ferguson.



Additionally, with the recent merger of Enterprise Cloud News into Light Reading, Mitch Wagner, previously News Editor for Enterprise Cloud News, will now assume the role of Executive Editor of Light Reading. Mitch has been a key driver of Light Reading's Enterprise Cloud coverage and strategy, and will continue to lead this area of content coverage for Light Reading.

Iain Morris, previously News Editor for Light Reading, has been promoted to International Editor. Iain will continue to focus on Automation and SDN/NFV, and will also oversee our European and Asian carrier and vendor news.

"We are excited to have Phil Harvey back at Light Reading. Phil is a seasoned industry journalist and we look forward to his expertise and contributions," says Scott Ferguson, Manager Editor for Light Reading. "I'd also like to congratulate Mitch and Iain for their hard work over the years and am delighted to work with them in their new roles."

For additional information on Light Reading's editorial staff, visit: http://www.lightreading.com/about-us.





