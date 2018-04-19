SECU Foundation Provides $500,000 Challenge Grant for N.C. Freedom Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from SECU Foundation's Board of Directors and State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) were in Durham this week to announce a $500,000 SECU Foundation challenge grant for a new public park in downtown Raleigh – the North Carolina Freedom Park. SECU Foundation Board Chair Cynthia Jolly delivered the announcement and presented the ceremonial check to North Carolina Freedom Monument Project, Inc. officials during the special event. The Foundation's member-funded challenge grant will assist the non-profit's fundraising efforts to help make Freedom Park a reality, honoring African-American leaders in the state who sought freedom and equality for all in North Carolina.

L to R: Cynthia Jolly-SECU Foundation Board Chair; Chuck Watts-N.C. Freedom Park Campaign Co-Chair; Dr. Victoria Gallagher-N.C. Freedom Park Board Secretary; Dr. Reginald Hildebrand-N.C. Freedom Park Board Member.









"When students visit our state's capital, they should have the opportunity to experience all of our rich history," said North Carolina Freedom Park Board Chair Dr. Goldie Wells. "The North Carolina Freedom Park honors the African-American experience and struggle for freedom in the state. Our Board is thrilled that SECU Foundation will support the Park. Our partners are critical to the success of this project. As we look forward and prepare for the future, may we continue to reflect upon and honor the diversity of our past."

Freedom Park will be constructed on a central one-acre site in the heart of North Carolina's capital city between the State Legislative building and the Governor's Mansion. Building plans include areas for reflection, gathering spaces, and pathways through the grounds that lead to a vertical monument at the center of the site. Representing the values of "freedom for all," the Park will be a vibrant place for cultural enlightenment and inspiration for the future.

"State Employees' Credit Union and its member-owners are dedicated advocates of education and great supporters of projects that bring life to the rich history of our state," remarked Ms. Jolly. "With the help of the Foundation's challenge grant, North Carolina Freedom Park will honor the sacrifices and triumphs of many African-Americans in North Carolina who fought for their rights and freedoms, not just for themselves, but for everyone. Freedom Park will no doubt become a place of historical discovery for students, educators, and all those who visit Raleigh for its culture and history."

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 80 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 263 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $130 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

