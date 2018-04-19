FL EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Foot Locker, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Foot Locker, Inc. ("Foot Locker") (NYSE:FL) securities between August 19, 2016 and August 17, 2017 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/foot-locker-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Foot Locker's vendors were transitioning to selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of Foot Locker's large number of brick and mortar stores and the value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors; (2) competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition Foot Locker faced while also materially lowering the demand at Foot Locker stores; and (3) as a result of defendants' failure to disclose this information, Foot Locker stock was artificially inflated to a high of $79.20 per share during the Class Period, while executives were able to sell over 192,000 shares of their personally held Foot Locker stock at artificially inflated prices.

If you suffered a loss in Foot Locker you have until May 8, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/foot-locker-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com