PV Elite webinar April 26th to demonstrate leg design of pressure vessels

HOUSTON, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a PV Elite webinar on April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will demonstrate vessel leg design as a lower cost option for small vessels. Large vertical vessels are normally supported on skirts, a very stable solution. For small vessels, legs can be a less expensive option because they can be made from standard off-the-shelf rolled sections. However, legs can be more fragile which calls for special design considerations to avoid structural failure such as buckling. The webinar will discuss the design issues associated with using legs for support. The webinar leader will be Ray Delaforce, senior support engineer for PV Elite at Hexagon PPM.



For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/04/pv-elite-webinar-vessel-leg-design.html.

To register for the webinar, visit http://forms.hexagonppm.com/20180426-PV-Elite-Webinar-Loads-On-Legs.

For information on PV Elite and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world's leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

