Snapt Games Recent Acquisition Announced by APT Systems, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APT SYSTEMS, INC. (OTC:APTY), a publicly traded and fully reporting company, is pleased to confirm this week that its subsidiary, Snapt Games, has acquired a relatively new iOS app with established positive cash flow. It has been a long held goal of Snapt's management to not only build but also actively acquire games and novelty apps for its portfolio. We anticipate our third in-house game will be released in May.



According to statistics presented by AppAnnie, Q4 in 2017 saw the largest gains for in-app purchases to date, noting over $12 billion spent on the iOS App Store and over $5 billion spent on Google Play. The two stores also saw over 175 billion downloads globally. The significance of these increases in consumer spending proves the mobile application marketplace continues to be a valuable industry. The App Store is poised to reach $139 billion in consumer spending by 2020. With the recent acquisition of its live wallpaper app, Snapt Games has the ability to jumpstart its entrance into one of the largest categories on the App Stores.

"We are going to spend the next two weeks adding to the app's offerings and restructuring the marketing plan because we believe it will substantially increase the current monthly revenues of $12,950. We are excited to relaunch this app with a new look around May 1st," advised Glenda Dowie, CEO.

This transaction further emphasizes Management's continued effort to grow the potential of its subsidiary companies and move all areas of the operation into positive revenue streams. Our other games, Chick Chick Boom and Hogg Wild continue to enjoy good ratings and we are expanding them to include an option for download revenues, in addition to the income generated from ads. Watch our twitter feed @APTYsys for more sneak peaks of the new ‘Candy Chef' game and more details on our great new acquisition.

About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its trading platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for a Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc. and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products and long-term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.





Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO