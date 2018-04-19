ALSO Group appoints Chief Process Officer and Chief Logistics Officer

Emmen, Switzerland, April 19, 2018



ALSO is driving forward its transformation with the creation of two new functions that will both report directly to Group management. Reiner Schwitzki, who has been spokesman of the Management Board of ALSO Deutschland GmbH for the last seven years, will be appointed Chief Process Officer with immediate effect. In this role, he will drive forward the digitalization of all business processes at the Group level with a view towards increasing efficiency. At the same time, Hermann Scharl, who has been Head of Logistics at ALSO Deutschland GmbH for the last 15 years, will become Chief Logistics Officer. He will assume technical responsibility for all 15 ALSO logistics facilities in Europe. His task will be to further develop operational quality and process efficiency, including measures based on best practices from Germany, in a targeted manner and to implement strategic decisions for ALSO.

"Reiner Schwitzki and Herrmann Scharl have the right experience to optimize our processes across the Group. Their roles are an important part of our transformation. We are focusing specifically on digitalization and process optimization in order to sustainably improve our efficiency and effectiveness for our customers," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has 4 058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.