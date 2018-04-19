Mobile Health CEO to Present at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Health, a cloud-based platform that improves total population health and wellbeing and lowers healthcare costs, today announced details of its participation in HLTH: The Future of Healthcare. Designed to advance healthcare innovation and create a dialogue among the industry ecosystem of payers, providers, employers and pharma services, HLTH will be held at The Aria in Las Vegas, May 6-9, 2018.



Mobile Health was founded in 2012 when CEO John Halloran was asked by top-tier businesses to develop next-generation digital health and wellbeing solutions to address their real-life healthcare challenges. By leveraging the mobile devices already being used by consumers every day, Mobile Health delivers personalized health improvement and cost management services directly using AI and Machine Learning. Drawing from his HR technology expertise, Halloran is especially passionate about how mobile wellbeing technology can be used to engage employees, increase workforce productivity and manage healthcare costs.

He commented, "Mobile Health is excited to take center stage at HLTH, an industry event focused on healthcare innovation. Our session will cover how employers can reduce absenteeism and improve productivity by better engaging employees in the management of chronic health conditions and overall wellbeing. Technology advancements are enabling healthcare teams to collaborate, while supporting informed employee decision making about their health. I'm looking forward to moderating our discussion about wellbeing at work and meeting with the healthcare industry's key stakeholders at HLTH."

Halloran will be presenting "Health-tivity:" Leveraging Technology to Engage the Whole Person at Work on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Members of the press attending The Future of Healthcare are encouraged to contact jeanne@devonpr.com in advance to schedule interviews with Mr. Halloran at the event.

About Mobile Health

Founded in 2012, Mobile Health is a mobile-first Digital Health Engagement platform designed for health plans, employers and providers that want to stay connected to their members and drive better health outcomes through technology. Knowing that mobile technology will continue to play a dominant role in the transformation of healthcare to a more consumer-centric marketplace, Mobile Health promotes positive outcomes by personally guiding consumers through the complex healthcare system when they need it, on the devices they use every day. With Mobile Health, risks and costs can be better measured by health plans, employers and providers; workforces are healthier and more engaged; and safety and productivity increase. For more information about Mobile Health, visit http://www.mobilehealthconsumer.com.

