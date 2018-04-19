How AI Will Impact Our Lives and Careers: Brain Corp to Discuss at Berkeley Haas AI Panel

San Diego, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Corp, an AI company specializing in the development of self-driving technology for robots, announced today that Sandy Agnos, Director of Product Management, Robotics and AI, will speak at the upcoming panel discussion, Artificial Intelligence is Not Skynet: How AI Will Impact Our Lives and Careers.



Organized by the San Diego Berkeley Haas Alumni Association in partnership with the University of California, San Diego Rady School of Management and Sheppard Mullin, the panel will take place on April 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PST on UCSD's campus. The event will showcase local AI advancements in industries as diverse as technology, manufacturing, life sciences and financial services. The intention of the panel is to demystify the field of AI while informing attendees about future opportunities and implications of AI technology. "Artificial intelligence has been around since the late 1940's, however it is still a vaguely defined term that deserves additional research and education," said Agnos. "We seek to broaden the understanding of AI applications across global industries, collaborating to discuss AI's potential with industry leaders."



The panel will be moderated by Haas alum and Group Sixty Managing Director Darren Reinke. Additional panelists will include Kevin Harris, CEO, CureMetrix; Dr. Som Shahapurkar, Director of Machine Learning/AI Products, FICO; Navid Alipour, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Analytics Ventures; and Enrico Ros, Artificial Intelligence Product Manager, Qualcomm. "Artificial intelligence is becoming pervasive across industries and integrated into all aspects of our lives," said Reinke. "This event provides an opportunity to convene leaders and innovators in San Diego around a discussion of the current state of AI, as well as future applications and implications."



About Brain Corporation



Brain Corporation (Brain Corp) is a San Diego-based AI company that partners with manufacturers of commercial equipment and consumer electronics to convert their manually-operated products into autonomous robots. Brain Corp's technology represents the next generation of artificial brains for robots. Brain Corporation is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information or to access videos of its robots, please visit www.braincorp.com

Attachment

Philippa Ushio KCD PR 619-308-6490 Philippa@kcdpr.com