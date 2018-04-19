Armanino's Dallas Office Strengthens Its Bench in Tax and Audit With Key Industry and Nonprofit Expertise

DALLAS, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., named Bryce Johnson as a director in its Dallas tax practice and Kathy Ferguson as a manager in its Dallas nonprofit audit practice. Bryce specializes in providing tax compliance, tax planning and consulting services for both corporate and flow-through entities and their owners. Kathy focuses on auditing nonprofit organizations and has extensive experience with public and private schools.



"We are very excited to welcome Bryce and Kathy to Armanino. The firm is committed to recruiting and retaining top experts in niche fields to ensure clients are getting the best talent available for their engagements with Armanino," said Perry Kaufman, partner-in-charge of the firm's Dallas office. "Both of them bring deep expertise in several key industries and nonprofit niches, including energy, manufacturing, travel, entertainment, technology, real estate, education and faith-based groups."

Prior to joining Armanino, Bryce was a senior tax manager at Ernst & Young, responsible for tax consulting and compliance services, including tax opinions, ASC 740 tax provision review and income tax review. He also served in roles at Grant Thornton and Beall Barclay & Company.

Bryce received a master's degree in taxation from the University of Tulsa and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Council of Petroleum Accountants Society.

Kathy joins Armanino with more than 15 years of accounting and audit experience, with a focus on nonprofit entities. Most recently, she was at Weaver in Dallas, and she previously served in positions at The Hockaday School and Garland Independent School District.

Kathy received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Armanino

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com