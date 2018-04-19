Fertility Centers of Illinois Observes National Infertility Awareness Week®

CHICAGO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertility Centers of Illinois and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association recognize National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 22 through April 28, uniting millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.



To support this initiative, Fertility Centers of Illinois is offering free events, free Fertility Awareness Checkups, educational information and the inspiring story of a local couple now expecting after nine years of waiting for a baby.

Tracey and John Papach, recipients of an IVF Life Grant from the Kevin J. Lederer Foundation and patients of Fertility Centers of Illinois, are celebrating success over infertility. Tracey was diagnosed with PCOS and after four years of fertility treatment, she is pregnant and due October 20, 2018.

"We want others to know they are not alone and they shouldn't be afraid to talk to a doctor if they suspect any issues," explains Tracey. "While the journey to a family may not always go the way we hoped, it is important to get the support you need from those you are closest to and others who have been there. All of the hard work will be worth it, don't give up on your dream."

The team at Fertility Centers of Illinois is also offering hope and support around the disease of infertility.

"Infertility is an isolating and difficult diagnosis for those that experience it," explains Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron of Fertility Centers of Illinois. "By building awareness through National Infertility Awareness Week, the public can learn more about this disease and how to support others that are trying to overcome this challenge. At Fertility Centers of Illinois, we aim to help others receive the emotional, social, and medical support they need as they pursue a family."

National Infertility Awareness Week: Events, Promotions, Information



Free Fertility Awareness Checkup: All Fertility Awareness Checkup appointments booked April 23 - June 30 will be free, a $90 value. The checkup assesses basic fertility potential and includes a blood test and ultrasound for women and a semen analysis for men. A doctor consultation must be booked separately. Learn more in this blog: Assessing Fertility Potential with a Fertility Awareness Checkup. Schedule a free Fertility Awareness Checkup by calling 877.324.4483.

Free Events and Webinars:

Webinar: Eating Better for Conception, Weight Control & Nursing

April 23rd, 6-7 p.m.

Webinar: Egg Donation - Your Journey to Parenthood Starts Here

April 24th, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Webinar: Surprising Fertility Fitness Secrets: From Working Out to Working In

April 25th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.



Event: Spring Cleaning - Yoga and Nutrition to Cleanse

April 26th, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Pulling Down the Moon

770 N LaSalle Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60654

Register for events and learn further details at www.FCIonline.com/NIAW or call 877.324.4483.

