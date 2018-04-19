Datametrex Announces Appointment of New CTO for Nexalogy

TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy AI ("Nexalogy") has appointed Marshall Gunter, as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Mr. Marshall has lead engineering teams both large and small to drive and build great ideas into successful products. His engineering background is rooted in big data analysis and machine learning at scale. He has architected systems for both breadth and depth of data ingestion and throughput, processing billions of data points a day across hundreds of terabytes of footprint.

Working with Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Marshall was responsible for bringing Varagesale to the mass market. Marshall took Varagesale from a one room shop to a powerhouse engineering department of 60 plus people and played a leading role in their $35-million-dollar raise.

At iSentium, working with a team linguists and machine learning experts, Marshall lead the team that built iSentium's sentiment engine. iSentium uses patented Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract sentiment from unstructured social content then instantly transforms it into highly actionable indicators in finance, brand management and politics, handling billions of data points to harness the power of the masses as they tweet and text.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Nexalogy team and look forward to adding my skill and experience to Nexalogy's forward thinking AI solutions. The road ahead is exciting and full of opportunity." said Marshall Gunter, CTO of Nexalogy

"This marks a key milestone in Nexalogy's growth. Marshall has the perfect combination of NLP, machine learning and management skills to lead Nexalogy's technological and artificial intelligence development. In my opinion, he is one of the most experienced technology CTO's in Canada and his leadership will add tremendous value to our team." said Claude Théoret, President of Nexalogy.

"We are thrilled to add Marshall to the Nexalogy team. This is an important step for Datametrex in positioning Nexalogy for continued growth." said Jeff Stevens, President and COO of Datametrex AI Limited.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy AI solutions unlock valuable insights from social media data. Through its proprietary semantic clustering algorithms, it provides insights and analysis that aren't available through traditional business intelligence technology. This technology makes data more relevant and is the missing link in providing actionable social media intelligence to governments and organizations all over the world.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

