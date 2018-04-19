Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace® today announced Jay Ferro as its new chief customer officer. Ferro brings 25 years of experience as a CIO and CTO overseeing technology strategy and operations, which gives him a deep understanding of Rackspace customers' needs and challenges. Ferro will help ensure customers get the full value of Rackspace's suite of solutions and benefit from the company's famed Fanatical ExperienceTM at every touchpoint. He will report to Jeff Cotten, president and chief revenue officer.



Jay Ferro, Rackspace Chief Customer Officer





"Jay has the Racker philosophy in his DNA," said Cotten. "He takes the development of his team's technical expertise very seriously while also putting his customer-first stamp on everything he does. His number one focus is on helping Rackspace customers succeed, rather than pushing a particular product or solution, as many other IT services providers tend to do. Jay has the pattern recognition and knowledge to help customers leverage our broad portfolio of services, and to use them in a seamless, integrated fashion. I'm thrilled to welcome Jay to the team and look forward to leveraging his talent to drive Rackspace forward as a digital transformation leader."

Prior to joining Rackspace, Ferro served as acting chief information and technology officer for TransPerfect, Inc., where he led a large global team and was responsible for IT and product development for the world's largest privately held language services provider. Before his tenure at TransPerfect, he held the CITO position at ExamWorks, a leading global provider of independent medical examinations, peer reviews, and medical record retrieval. Prior to ExamWorks, Ferro was chief information and product officer at EarthLink (now Windstream), which helped thousands of business customers securely establish critical connections in the cloud.

From 2012 to 2016, Ferro was global CIO for the American Cancer Society (ACS), a worldwide, community-based organization dedicated to eliminating cancer. There, he led ACS's historic digital transformation, successfully executed a strategy that was cloud- and mobile-first, data-driven and customer-focused. He spearheaded the consolidation of 12 independent companies into one.

"I was a Rackspace customer at two of my previous employers, so I know what Rackspace is capable of providing its customers, and the care it puts into each customer relationship," said Ferro. "The commitment to quality and value for its customers is striking, and I look forward to being part of this culture."

Ferro is a globally-recognized leader and guest lecturer. Most recently, he was highlighted in the book Digital Transformation by Lindsey Herbert, which explores the end-to-end execution of a digital transformation journey – from strategy and implementation, through continuous learning and improvement. In recognition of his accomplishments, Ferro was selected as Georgia CIO of the Year in 2011 and 2015, Computerworld Premier 100 IT Leader in 2015, a member of the CIO Magazine CIO 100 in 2015 and Global CIO Breakaway Leader in 2013.

About Rackspace

Rackspace is a leading provider of IT as a service in today's multi-cloud world. It delivers expert advice and integrated managed services across applications, data, security and infrastructure, including public and private clouds and managed hosting. Rackspace partners with every leading technology provider, including Alibaba, AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. The company is uniquely positioned to provide unbiased expertise on which technologies will best serve each customer's needs. Rackspace was named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide and has been honored by Fortune, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work. Based in San Antonio, Texas, Rackspace serves more than 140,000 business customers, including most of the Fortune 100, from data centers on five continents. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Stanley

mary.stanley@rackspace.com

214.728.4606

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c933c8f-78ca-45b5-aee9-d71d01c2454f