Rackspace Hires Laura Sue D'Annunzio as Chief People Officer

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace® today announced Laura Sue D'Annunzio as its new chief people officer. D'Annunzio brings 28 years of strategy consulting and HR experience to Rackspace, where she'll lead the company's HR organization, including talent acquisition, talent management, talent development, and employee engagement/culture. She will report to Rackspace CEO Joe Eazor and will serve on the company's executive leadership team.



Eazor observed that "Laura Sue's career has centered around her passion for helping organizations and individuals reach their full potential. She is committed to collaboration and collective success. She brings a rare combination of expertise in talent management, culture development and corporate strategy. She will work with Rackers to reinforce what's most constructive in our culture today, while also adapting that culture as our business transforms and grows. We're excited to have Laura Sue join our leadership team."

Prior to joining Rackspace, D'Annunzio served as an advisor to CEOs on strategy and human resources issues, and as a career coach for MBA students at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago. She has also served as a senior human resources leader at Grant Thornton and at Bain & Company, and as a vice president at Booz & Company and A.T. Kearney, where she advised major corporations including General Motors on issues such as change management and human capital development.

"I look forward to leading human resources at a company with such a strong culture of employee engagement — one where each of us can bring our whole self to work every day," said D'Annunzio. "I'm excited to work with Rackers to protect and adapt what makes Rackspace so unique and such a great place to work."

D'Annunzio graduated from Wellesley College with a B.A. in computer science and economics and received her MBA in strategy and production management from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

