Noodles & Company to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 10, 2018

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Hosting the call will be Paul Murphy, Executive Chairman, Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Sue Daggett, interim Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2018 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 1339149. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the "Events & Presentations" page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized by Parents Magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and Health Magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables, too. Everything is made fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Dishes are delivered to the table allowing guests time to sit and relax or grab a quick bite.

