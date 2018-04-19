Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters' Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority

EDISON, N.J. , April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters is pleased to announce that Executive Secretary-Treasurer (EST) John Ballantyne has been named as the new chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA). Ballantyne will be presiding over his first meeting as chair of the NJSEA today at 10 a.m.



The NJSEA operates the Metlife Sports Complex, which is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets. Since NJSEA was created in 1971, the Metlife Sports Complex has been the host to hundreds of major entertainment and sporting events, including Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and major concerts.



"I am extremely humbled and honored to be named as the Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority," said Ballantyne. "I look forward to working with the NJSEA leadership and Board of Commissioners to ensure the region remains a vast force for driving commercial, industrial and economic growth at one of the most widely-recognized sports and entertainment organizations in the country."

In his role as NRCC's EST, John leads one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast, comprising of nearly 40,000 members throughout the states of Delaware and New Jersey and regions in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. He oversees the NRCC's business strategy, critical financial planning as well as contract negotiations, development of contractor relations and training and recruiting efforts to ensure that the organization can work cooperatively with contractors and maintain the superior quality of workmanship that contractors have come to expect from union carpenters.

In addition to his role as NRCC's EST, Ballantyne currently serves as a Trustee on the Northeast Carpenters Funds, the Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia & Vicinity, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Council of Carpenters Funds, the Carpenters Local No. 491 Funds and the Carpenter Contractor Trust.

John is active in his community and also serves on the Board of Directors for Horizon Blue Cross/Blue Shield, as a Commissioner for the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and on the Board of Trustees for the Passaic County Community College Foundation.

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today's construction industry.





