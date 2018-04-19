Jamba Juice Selects SICOM as Exclusive Digital Display Solutions Provider

LANSDALE, Pa., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SICOM announced today that Jamba Juice has selected SICOM as its exclusive provider of digital display solutions. As part of Jamba Juice's new store design and growth strategy, SICOM will provide Indoor Digital Menu Boards as well as additional digital displays for an Inspiration and Marketing unit in the front of the store.



"SICOM is the perfect partner for our digital displays," said Josh Nicosia, General Counsel and Vice President of Development for Jamba Juice. "We have a big vision for the future of the Jamba brand, and the solutions and services from SICOM are well aligned with our new initiatives and goals for future growth."

With vivid, video-based graphics and white-glove content management, SICOM's Indoor and Outdoor Digital Menu Boards provide seamless integration with point of sale systems, enabling simultaneous updates of LTOs, promotions, and pricing to achieve consistency and grow sales.

"SICOM is thrilled to partner with Jamba Juice and their franchise owners in support of their exciting new initiatives," said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. "Jamba Juice is a great brand with a bright future, and we look forward to helping them move their business forward."

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (Digital Menu Boards, Point of Sale and Order Confirmation Units), back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director™ and Chef™ Kitchen Management), as well as above-restaurant solutions (360° Data Analytics, SEMS4 Restaurant Management and RTIconnect Restaurant Management) that are helping leading restaurant brands around the globe streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards, 8,000+ Drive-Thru Directors and 7,000+ Chef Kitchen Management solutions in operation worldwide, while its Point of Sale systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Lansdale, Pa. and can be found online at www.SICOM.com.

