CMX Distribution to Carry Tinley(TM) Products Throughout California

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") is pleased to announce that CMX Distribution has signed a definitive agreement to carry TinleyTM cannabis-infused products throughout California, and it has taken delivery of an initial batch of the Company's first two cannabis-infused beverages.

As previously announced, an initial batch of the TinleyTM Cocktails ready-to-drink Margarita has been produced, primarily for product feedback, logistic/supply chain control and verification, and additional forms of structured and lifestyle product testing. In accordance with California cannabis regulations, these initial products must be distributed through licensed distributors, such as CMX Distribution, and licensed dispensaries, including for the foregoing purposes.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the first batch of its TinleyTM '27 Coconut Rum has been produced, and the Company intends to use this initial batch for similar purposes. The Margarita and Coconut Rum are both alcohol-free and infused with an amount of cannabis oil in each single serving to match the level of psychoactive intensity that is comparable to a single serving of alcohol-based rum and margarita, respectively.

CMX Distribution is based in Costa Mesa, California, and distributes cannabis products throughout the State via a network of affiliate warehouses. CMX is one of the first companies to receive both state and local distribution licenses in a major Southern California metropolitan area.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) manufactures a line of liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages for use in California. Tinley also manufactures the "Hemplify®" and "TinleyTM Tonics" line of products, which are available in 100+ retail locations in California and online throughout the United States. "Hemplify®" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. The TinleyTM Tonics squeeze supplement is a creamy, chocolate blend of hemp extract, MCT oil and lactose-reduced whey protein.

