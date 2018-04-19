Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:

WILMERDING, Pa., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) declared its regular quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on May 25, 2018 to holders of record on May 11, 2018.

Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail.  Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

Contact:

Tim Wesley
Phone: 412.825.1543
E-mail: twesley@wabtec.com 
Website: www.wabtec.com 

Wabtec Corporation
1001 Air Brake Avenue
Wilmerding, PA 15148


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.