Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

WILMERDING, Pa., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) declared its regular quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on May 25, 2018 to holders of record on May 11, 2018.



Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

