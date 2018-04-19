Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products utilizing its patented piezo-print technology to deliver micro-therapeutics topically to the eye, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, before the market opens. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 3097559. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenoviabio.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 16, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404- 537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 3097559.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia is a specialty biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of next generation topical eye treatments based on its proprietary delivery and formulation platform for micro-therapeutics. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of micro-therapeutics for glaucoma and other eye diseases.

