Sam Camens Joins Onex to Lead its Health & Benefits Program

TORONTO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) today announced Sam Camens has joined Onex as Managing Director – Health & Benefits in its New York office. Mr. Camens will work with Onex' operating companies throughout North America to drive enhanced outcomes for employee health and benefits programs. He will also support related due diligence activity at Onex.

"Onex' procurement program has made great strides with our businesses over the past few years. Health and benefits programs are complex, important for employees, a very significant area of spend for our businesses and thus an area for greater focus," said Don Lewtas, a Managing Director with Onex. "Sam is a seasoned expert in this area and has a history of working with corporations on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of their programs. We're excited to have Sam join our team."

Prior to joining Onex, Mr. Camens was the Managing Director of Alterity Group where he advised private equity firms and their operating companies on the management of health & benefits. Previously, Mr. Camens worked with the Corporate Strategy & Development and Health & Benefits teams at Towers Perrin (now Willis Towers Watson).

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $32 billion of assets under management, including $6.8 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex' businesses have assets of $47 billion, generate annual revenues of $30 billion and employ approximately 162,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

