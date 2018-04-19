Metabolon to Provide Metabolomic Profiling for the U.S. Veterans Administration Million Veteran Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and ATLANTA, Ga., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, announced today that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been contracted through its alliance with AKESOgen, a leader in genomics, to perform large-scale metabolomic profiling on biological samples from U.S. veterans as part of the Million Veteran Program (MVP).



Metabolon will analyze the samples using its industry-leading Precision Metabolomics™ technology to identify biomarkers of wellness and disease. This data will become part of the MVP's extensive database of genetic, military and environmental exposure, lifestyle, and health information.

"The MVP intends to leverage a tremendous amount of multi-omics data with the goal of identifying innovative ways to prevent and treat illnesses in our nation's veterans," said Michael Gaziano, MD, MPH, a principal investigator of the MVP based at VA Boston and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "By combining the genetics data already collected, the extensive clinical and lifestyle information that is unique to the VA healthcare system, and Metabolon's expertise in human metabolism, MVP aims to be one of the largest databases of its kind in the world."

Metabolomics is the study of small molecules called metabolites. This technology measures changes in metabolite levels and maps them to the appropriate biochemical pathways to give researchers and clinicians a better understanding of health and the influences of genes, microbiome, diet, lifestyle and drug treatment.

As part of this contract, Metabolon has formed a strategic partnership with AKESOgen, Inc., who are currently providing genotyping services for the MVP and have genotyped over 300,000 samples since 2014 for the VA. AKESOgen offers multi-omics services to academia, the pharmaceutical industry and government and will now offer metabolomics through Metabolon to its clients.

"We are delighted with our partnership with Metabolon. Firstly, Metabolon provides data of the highest quality, which is what AKESOgen is all about. Secondly, the marriage of genomics and metabolomics will provide an overall holistic view of health that is critical for our veterans," said Robert Boisjoli, CEO at AKESOgen.

"Large population health studies, such as MVP, recognize the importance of collecting many types of data, because there are multiple influences on health beyond genetics," said John Ryals, PhD, president and CEO at Metabolon. "Metabolon and AKESOgen are helping this pioneering program maximize the value of genomics, metabolomics and other health information to identify disease risk factors and new targets for preventive health care."

About the VA Million Veteran Program

Launched in 2011, MVP is a landmark research effort aimed at better understanding how genes affect health. Up to a million veterans are expected to enroll in the VA study over the next five to six years from over 50 VA medical centers nationwide. With more than 640,000 enrollees to date, MVP already far exceeds the enrollment numbers of any single VA study or research program in the past. MVP provides researchers with a rich resource of genetic, health, lifestyle, and military-exposure data collected from questionnaires, medical records and -omic analyses. By combining this information into a single database, MVP promises to advance knowledge about the complex links between genes and health. For more information about MVP, visit www.research.va.gov/MVP.

About AKESOgen, Inc.

AKESOgen is an integrated CLIA/CAP-accredited genomics services company providing high-throughput biomarker profiling and genomics analysis utilizing different types of markers (e.g. DNA, mRNA, miRNA, methylation) for the clinical and R&D market. A private company based in Atlanta, Georgia, AKESOgen is a genomics contract research organization that services the academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical testing and government sectors. AKESOgen provides expertise in biobanking, assay development and all ancillary services in a purpose-built facility. For more information, visit www.akesogen.com.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the world's leading health technology company advancing metabolomics for precision medicine and all areas of life sciences research. Its Precision Metabolomics™ is a powerful, patented technology for assessing health and delivering biomarker discoveries, innovative diagnostic tests, and valuable data for genomics and population health initiatives. Metabolon's expertise is also accelerating research and product development across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer products, agriculture and nutrition industries, as well as academic and government organizations. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

