Gopher Protocol Inc. Releases 2017 Financials

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher"), a technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, released the results of its 10K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Management of Gopher is excited to use this milestone to highlight what has been achieved in the past year. Revenue grew over 5,000% year over year when compared to year ended 2017 and Gopher has further developed its asset base, which is expected to support future operations and growth. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1471781/000161577418002560/0001615774-18-002560-index.htm

In response to this increase in the size of Gopher's operations, the Board has determined that additional resources in control and management of finances is prudent beginning with an initial step of engaging a Chief Financial Officer.

The Company appointed Mr. Kevin Pickard as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pickard brings almost 30 years of accounting experience to Gopher. He is a licensed CPA with extensive experience in working with public companies.

Gopher's board was specifically interested in Mr. Pickard's experience in performing due diligence on potential acquisition candidates, preparing projections and business plans and assisting with corporate restructurings. Prior to opening his own CPA firm in 1998, he was a partner with Singer Lewak LLP, where he is co-managed the firm's securities practice group.

Mr. Pickard also spent over nine years with Coopers & Lybrand, L.L.P., (currently PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP) where he focused on auditing companies in the insurance, high-tech and manufacturing industries. Mr. Pickard earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University.

"Having worked with Gopher during 2017 and seeing the transformation first hand, I am excited to have the opportunity to become part of the team," stated Kevin Pickard.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology which is being developed to be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

