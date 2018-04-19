miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the Wound Healing Society and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meetings

BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data on two of its three clinical-stage programs at upcoming scientific conferences. New preclinical data on MRG-110 will be presented at the 2018 Wound Healing Society (WHS) Annual Meeting being held April 25-29, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. MRG-110 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in collaboration with Servier.



In addition, new preclinical data on MRG-201 investigating the anti-fibrotic effects of a microRNA-29 mimic in the eye will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for MRG-201 in cutaneous fibrosis in the second quarter of 2018. miRagen also plans to publicly present preclinical data about microRNA mimics of the miR-183/96/182 cluster and their potential impact on preventing retinal degeneration and preserving photoreceptor function. The meeting is being held April 29 - May 3, 2018 in Honolulu, HI.



2018 Wound Healing Society Annual Meeting

Oral and Poster Presentation Details

Title: Improved perfusion and wound healing in healthy pigs with MRG-110, an Inhibitor of microRNA-92A

Oral session: Session K: Concurrent Oral Abstracts II

Session K: Concurrent Oral Abstracts II Date: Friday, April 27, 2018, 2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. ET

Friday, April 27, 2018, 2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. ET Location: Room 203B, Charlotte Convention Center

Poster session: WHS Poster Gala & Awards

WHS Poster Gala & Awards Poster number: P.IRD4

P.IRD4 Date: Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. ET

Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. ET Location: Hall C1, Charlotte Convention Center

MRG-110 is an inhibitor of microRNA-92, which has been shown in preclinical studies to be a regulator of new blood vessel creation. miRagen believes microRNA-92 inhibitors may accelerate and improve healing and thus decrease complications of wounds in a variety of settings.

For additional information, please visit the WHS Annual Meeting website: www.woundheal.org

2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Restoring miRNAs of the miR-183/96/182 cluster results in target gene regulation and ameliorates symptoms of retinal degeneration in a mouse model of retinitis pigmentosa

Oral session: Session 473: Signaling in retinal degeneration

Session 473: Signaling in retinal degeneration Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. HST

Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. HST Location: Room 315, Hawaii Convention Center

microRNAs of the miR-183/96/182 cluster have been shown to play an important role in the establishment and maintenance of neurosensory cells, including photoreceptors and hair cells (cells associated with hearing). Genetic ablation of the cluster in mice recapitulates features of retinitis pigmentosa in humans, a disease characterized by gradual loss of photoreceptors, resulting in eventual blindness. miRagen has developed mimics corresponding to each of the microRNAs in that cluster and is evaluating how restoring microRNA function could be a therapeutic approach to delaying or even preventing photoreceptor loss.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Inhibition of ocular fibrosis with a miR-29b mimic

Poster session: Session 489: Retina, drugs

Session 489: Retina, drugs Poster number: C0249

C0249 Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. HST

Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. HST Location: Exhibit Hall, Hawaii Convention Center

MRG-201 is designed to mimic the activity of microRNA-29 and decrease the expression of proteins that are involved in fibrous scar formation. miRagen believes the results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of MRG-201 in induced cutaneous fibrosis, which demonstrated the potential of the product candidate to reduce fibroplasia in humans, may provide support for the therapeutic approach in other pathological fibrotic conditions, including ocular fibrosis.

For additional information, please visit the ARVO Annual Meeting website: www.arvo.org

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen (MRG-106), MRG-201, and MRG-110. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers, as well as certain cells involved in inflammation. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed under a license and collaboration agreement with Servier for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen's translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

