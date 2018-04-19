EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) (ASX:PVA), a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, will report results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada, or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 1758647. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 8, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET and ending on May 15, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from international locations, Conference ID Number: 1758647. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the corporate website during that time.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (formerly pSivida Corp.) (www.eyepointpharma.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company has developed three of only four FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for back-of-the-eye diseases. In addition, DEXYCU™ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 9, 2018. DEXYCU, administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, is the first and only FDA-approved intraocular product with this indication. ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, is currently sold directly in the U.S. and several EU countries. Retisert® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), for posterior uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb. The New Drug Application (NDA) for our lead product candidate, YUTIQ™ micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, has been accepted for filing by the FDA and is currently under standard review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 5, 2018. The Company's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis and other diseases. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

